$62,980+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$62,980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5958A
- Mileage 64,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer Every Terrain with Power and Precision in the 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE: A Masterpiece of Strength and Style for the Discerning Driver Step into the commanding presence of the 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE a robust used truck designed for those who demand more from their driving experience. Beneath its Sterling Metallic exterior this Crew Cab Pickup is powered by a formidable 6.6L V8 engine delivering an impressive 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque. Whether you're navigating rugged landscapes or cruising the open road the Sierra's 4x4 drivetrain ensures unparalleled traction and stability. The Allison 10-Speed Automatic transmission offers seamless gear shifts optimizing performance and fuel efficiency. Inside the Jet Black interior exudes sophistication providing a comfortable and spacious environment for both driver and passengers. The Sierra 2500HD SLE is not just about power; it's about precision and control making it the ideal companion for both work and play. Designed to meet the needs of the modern adventurer this truck combines strength with style offering a driving experience that is as reliable as it is exhilarating. Discover the perfect balance of capability and comfort in the GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE where every journey becomes an opportunity to explore new horizons. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires ? all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
