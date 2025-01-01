2024 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
Conquer Every Terrain with Power and Precision in the 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE: A Masterpiece of Strength and Style for the Discerning Driver Step into the commanding presence of the 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE a robust used truck designed for those who demand more from their driving experience. Beneath its Sterling Metallic exterior this Crew Cab Pickup is powered by a formidable 6.6L V8 engine delivering an impressive 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque. Whether youre navigating rugged landscapes or cruising the open road the Sierras 4x4 drivetrain ensures unparalleled traction and stability. The Allison 10-Speed Automatic transmission offers seamless gear shifts optimizing performance and fuel efficiency. Inside the Jet Black interior exudes sophistication providing a comfortable and spacious environment for both driver and passengers. The Sierra 2500HD SLE is not just about power; its about precision and control making it the ideal companion for both work and play. Designed to meet the needs of the modern adventurer this truck combines strength with style offering a driving experience that is as reliable as it is exhilarating. Discover the perfect balance of capability and comfort in the GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE where every journey becomes an opportunity to explore new horizons. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires ? all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

64,522 KM

$62,980

+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

12247702

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$62,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,522KM
VIN 1GT19ME7XRF217315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5958A
  • Mileage 64,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer Every Terrain with Power and Precision in the 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE: A Masterpiece of Strength and Style for the Discerning Driver Step into the commanding presence of the 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE a robust used truck designed for those who demand more from their driving experience. Beneath its Sterling Metallic exterior this Crew Cab Pickup is powered by a formidable 6.6L V8 engine delivering an impressive 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque. Whether you're navigating rugged landscapes or cruising the open road the Sierra's 4x4 drivetrain ensures unparalleled traction and stability. The Allison 10-Speed Automatic transmission offers seamless gear shifts optimizing performance and fuel efficiency. Inside the Jet Black interior exudes sophistication providing a comfortable and spacious environment for both driver and passengers. The Sierra 2500HD SLE is not just about power; it's about precision and control making it the ideal companion for both work and play. Designed to meet the needs of the modern adventurer this truck combines strength with style offering a driving experience that is as reliable as it is exhilarating. Discover the perfect balance of capability and comfort in the GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE where every journey becomes an opportunity to explore new horizons. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires ? all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Rear Seat Reminder (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filtration monitoring
Suspension Package (Not available with (X31) Off-Road Package.)
Auto-locking rear differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L gas V8 engine. Not included with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Grille (Chrome surround with Chrome insert bars.)
Integrated Tailgate Step

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Comfort

A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
TRANSMISSION ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
ENGINE 6.6L V8 WITH DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING GASOLINE (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Seat trim cloth
Air conditioning single-zone
Bumper front chrome lower
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
CornerStep rear bumper
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
USB Ports 2 Charge/Data ports located on instrument panel
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Steering Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Steering wheel wrapped
Tires LT245/75R17E all-season blackwall
Pickup bed includes bed assist step
TRANSMISSION ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Window power front passenger express down
Windows power rear express down
Compass located in instrument cluster
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Mouldings beltline chrome
Taillamps LED Signature Tail Incandescent Brake Turn & Reverse Lamps
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable)
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription
Alternator 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Audio system feature 6-speaker system (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Headlamps Animated LED projectors LED turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps
Keyless Open and Start includes remote keyless entry
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
Air vents rear (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
Bed Step Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
IntelliBeam automatic high beam on/off (Included and only available with (PDI) Sierra HD Pro Safety.)
GMC Premium information Display- 13.4 Inch diagonal Multicolour touch screen
Rear axle 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features NOTE: Auto release can be disabled if ball hitch is installed. See Owner's manual for details
Audio System 13.4 Inch diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with Google built in apps such as navigation and voice assistance includes colour touch-screen multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; fea...
Mirrors outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated upper glass lower convex mirrors integrated turn signals manual folding/extending (extends 3.31 Inch [84.25mm]) Black
Tire spare LT245/75R17E all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (QHQ) LT245/75R17E all-season blackwall tires with (E63) pickup bed models. Available to order when (ZW9) pickup bed delete and (QHQ) LT245/75R17E all-season blackwall t...
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl front (Included and only available with (B30) colour-keyed carpeting. Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Requires a Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Included and only available with (B30) colour-keyed carpeting. Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
GVWR 10 450 lbs. (4740 kg) (Included and only available with TK20743 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 17 Inch wheels or TC20753 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 18 Inch or 20 Inch wheels.)
Transfer case two-speed electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) machined aluminum
SiriusXM with 360L includes a trial subscription to the Platinum Plan. Experience more channels in the vehicle a more personalized experience and easier navigation. (Certain features and/or content may not be available unless an active data connection...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

$62,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2024 GMC Sierra 2500