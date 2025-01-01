$42,980+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
Denali
2024 GMC Terrain
Denali
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$42,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,591KM
VIN 3GKALXEG8RL400225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6216A
- Mileage 7,591 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bose Sound System premium 7-speaker system with amplifier in centre console
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Mechanical jack with tools
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Driver Shift Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
License plate front mounting package
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
STERLING METALLIC
DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
SUNROOF SKYSCAPE POWER WITH POWER SUNSCREEN
TIRES P235/50R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
FOG LAMPS FRONT HALOGEN
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
USB DATA PORTS 2 TYPE-A LOCATED WITHIN THE CENTRE CONSOLE
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT LOCATED ON THE REAR OF CENTRE CONSOLE
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
SEAT VENTILATED DRIVER
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
SEAT VENTILATED FRONT PASSENGER
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM WITH DENALI LOGO
Keyless Start push-button
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Engine control stop/start system disable switch
Emissions Federal requirements
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat power driver lumbar control
Seat front passenger 6-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat front passenger power lumbar
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Tail lamps LED signature
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Headlamps LED with C-shaped lighting
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Door handles body-colour with chrome surround
Daytime Running Lamps LED signature
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated
Suspension Enhanced Ride
Trailering provisions 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Tire spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System
Brake lining high-performance Duralife
Recovery hooks front provisions
Trim body-colour lower body
Lighting interior with accent lighting under door armrest floor console and instrument panel
Active Noise Cancellation noise control system
Air vents 2nd row
Liftgate rear power programmable hands-free with logo projection
Seatback passenger side flat-folding
Seating 5-passenger
Sill plates front
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Steering wheel wrapped
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription (Trial subscription is subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and privacy policy visit www.siriusxm.ca which includes full terms and how to cancel. All fees content features and availability are...
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced vo...
Memory Package recalls 2 Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 11.8 Inch front and 11.3 Inch rear rotor size
Exhaust single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden turned-down tip
Cold Air Grille Shutter (Certain vehicles built on or after February 15 2024 may be forced to include (R6I) Not Equipped with Seasonal Lower Grille Cover which removes the Seasonal Lower Grille Cover. See dealer for details for the features on a spe...
Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Wheels 19 Inch x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents
Display enhanced driver instrument information 8 Inch enhanced multi-colour customizable driver information screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
$42,980
+ taxes & licensing>
2024 GMC Terrain