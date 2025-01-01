Menu
Account
Sign In
Wireless CarPlay, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rainsense Front Wipers, Wireless Charging, Back-Up Camera Experience the elegance and sophistication of the 2025 Buick Envista Sport Touring ST, designed for comfort and equipped with features that enhance your driving journey. Located in the heart of Dauphin, this sport utility vehicle offers a seamless blend of practicality and modern technology. Under the hood, the ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo engine delivers an impressive performance, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a responsive driving experience. The interior exudes luxury with ebony seats accented by Santorini Blue stitching, providing both style and comfort. Safety and convenience are paramount, with features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a blind spot monitor, keeping you and your passengers secure. Enjoy the convenience of a power liftgate and the advanced technology of wireless charging, catering to your modern lifestyle. At Dean Cooley GM, weve been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry.

2025 Buick Envista

6,798 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Buick Envista

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle
13339855

2025 Buick Envista

Sport Touring

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

  1. 13339855
  2. 13339855
  3. 13339855
  4. 13339855
  5. 13339855
  6. 13339855
  7. 13339855
  8. 13339855
  9. 13339855
  10. 13339855
  11. 13339855
  12. 13339855
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,798KM
VIN KL47LBE28SB101445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony seats and interior with Santorini Blue stitc
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6636B
  • Mileage 6,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Wireless CarPlay, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rainsense Front Wipers, Wireless Charging, Back-Up Camera Experience the elegance and sophistication of the 2025 Buick Envista Sport Touring ST, designed for comfort and equipped with features that enhance your driving journey. Located in the heart of Dauphin, this sport utility vehicle offers a seamless blend of practicality and modern technology. Under the hood, the ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo engine delivers an impressive performance, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a responsive driving experience. The interior exudes luxury with ebony seats accented by Santorini Blue stitching, providing both style and comfort. Safety and convenience are paramount, with features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a blind spot monitor, keeping you and your passengers secure. Enjoy the convenience of a power liftgate and the advanced technology of wireless charging, catering to your modern lifestyle. At Dean Cooley GM, we've been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front-wheel drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Engine air filtration monitor
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Mechanical jack with tools

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
AXLE 3.50 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SPORT TOURING PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
HEADLAMPS LED
DOOR LOCKS POWER
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
TIRES 225/55R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Engine control stop/start system
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Keyless Start push-button
Tail lamps LED
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Mirror caps high gloss Black
Lighting rear cargo compartment lamp
Steering power non-variable ratio electric
Suspension rear compound crank
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable
Alternator 130 amps
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp
Wipers front intermittent
Liftgate manual
Shutters front lower grille active
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy
Console floor with armrest
Seat rear 40/60 split-bench folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Theft-deterrent system immobilizer
IntelliBeam auto high beam
Recovery hook front
Key system 2 keys
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Glass tinted windshield
Exhaust tip turned down hidden
Head restraints rear height adjustable
Battery 70AH 12V 760 cold-cranking amps
Steering wheel wrapped flat-bottom
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.2L TURBO (GM-estimated 137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm 162 lb-ft of torque [219 Nm] @ 2500-4000 rpm) (STD)
EBONY SEATS AND INTERIOR WITH SANTORINI BLUE STITCHING LEATHERETTE SEATS
CONVENIENCE II PACKAGE includes (K4C) Wireless Charging (TB5) power liftgate and (CE1) Rainsense front wipers
HVAC duct rear underneath front seat
Window power driver with Express-Down
Window power front passenger with Express-Down
GVWR 4255 lbs. (1930 kg)
Display trip computer
Shift knob vinyl
Mouldings gloss Black bodyside
Lamps turn signal indicators front LED
Audio system feature premium 6-speaker system
Head restraints front up/down adjustment
Headlamp level upper
Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.3 cm) located under cargo floor
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Black painted aluminum
Adaptive Cruise Control (Included with (WPA) Advanced Safety Package.)
Audio system 11 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto...
Cargo security cover rear stowable under rear cargo load floor
Driver Information Centre 8 Inch diagonal fully digital colour display reconfigurable
Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when LPO floor liners/mats are ordered.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners/mats are ordered.)
Keyless Open front doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry (Included with (ZL4) Convenience I Package.)
Power outlet 12-volt located inside front console
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control (Included with (ZL4) Convenience I Package.)
Seat adjuster driver 8-way power (Included with (ZL4) Convenience I Package.)
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Included with (ZL4) Convenience I Package.)
Steering wheel controls mounted audio cruise control Driver Information Centre Forward Collision Alert gap adjust and phone interface controls
Steering wheel heated (Included with (ZL4) Convenience I Package.)
USB ports 2 (1 USB Type-A 1 USB Type-C) located in lower instrument panel
USB ports 2 type-C located on back of centre console charge-only
SiriusXM Trial Subscription (Trial subscription is subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and privacy policy visit www.siriusxm.ca which includes full terms and how to cancel. All fees content features and availability are subject to change.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2025 Buick Envista Sport Touring for sale in Dauphin, MB
2025 Buick Envista Sport Touring 6,798 KM $27,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 Nissan Murano Platinum 110,645 KM $26,550 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Dauphin, MB
2023 Ford Explorer LIMITED 104,202 KM $38,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2025 Buick Envista