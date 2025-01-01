$27,500+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Ebony seats and interior with Santorini Blue stitc
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6636B
- Mileage 6,798 KM
Wireless CarPlay, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rainsense Front Wipers, Wireless Charging, Back-Up Camera Experience the elegance and sophistication of the 2025 Buick Envista Sport Touring ST, designed for comfort and equipped with features that enhance your driving journey. Located in the heart of Dauphin, this sport utility vehicle offers a seamless blend of practicality and modern technology. Under the hood, the ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo engine delivers an impressive performance, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a responsive driving experience. The interior exudes luxury with ebony seats accented by Santorini Blue stitching, providing both style and comfort. Safety and convenience are paramount, with features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a blind spot monitor, keeping you and your passengers secure. Enjoy the convenience of a power liftgate and the advanced technology of wireless charging, catering to your modern lifestyle. At Dean Cooley GM, we've been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry.
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
