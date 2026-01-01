Menu
All Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Smart Device Integration Experience the future of driving with the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT, now available in Dauphin. This sport utility vehicle offers all the modern amenities you could ask for, including an advanced suite of safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist, ensuring your drive is both comfortable and secure. The Blind Spot Monitor and Back-Up Camera provide an extra layer of confidence, whether youre navigating city streets or backing out of a crowded parking lot. Inside, enjoy the comfort of Heated Seats and the seamless connectivity of Smart Device Integration for all your infotainment needs. Under the hood, this Equinox is powered by a responsive Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L engine, paired with a smooth 8-Speed Automatic transmission, offering a balanced blend of efficiency and performance that makes every journey enjoyable. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry.

18,029 KM

AWD LT

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
18,029KM
VIN 3GNAXPEG2SL238055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6659AA
  • Mileage 18,029 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Keyless open and start
Vehicle health management

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
All-Wheel Drive
Automatic Stop/Start
Brake lining wear indicator

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Mechanical jack with tools

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Google Automotive Services capable
5G vehicle connectivity (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Rear Collision Mitigation
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
HEADLAMPS LED
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
STEERING WHEEL HEATED AUTOMATIC
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Floor mats carpeted rear
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Suspension rear 4-link
Air conditioning single-zone
Liftgate rear manual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Tail lamps LED
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Emissions Federal requirements
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Alternator 130 amps
Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual
Brake automatic vehicle hold
Air filter pollutant
Steering wheel 3-spoke
Brake rotor FNC
Battery 70AH 12V 760 cold-cranking amps
Tire compact spare T125/70R17 blackwall
Windows remote express-up/-down driver and express-down all passengers
Window rear side solar absorbing privacy tinting
Infotainment High
Shutters front upper and lower grille active
USB ports 2 type-C located on back of centre console charge-only
SiriusXM Trial Subscription (Trial subscription is subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and privacy policy visit www.siriusxm.ca which includes full terms and how to cancel. All fees content features and availability are subject to change.)
Emissions federal
Tires 235/65R17 all-season blackwall
Wheel compact spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) Grazen Metallic machined-face aluminum
11.3 Inch diagonal advanced colour LCD display with Google Built-In compatibility including navigation capability connected apps Natural Voice Recognition and Phone Integration for Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones
Armrest rear center fold-down with 2 cupholders
Audio system feature standard speaker system
Display AOS occupant sensing
Driver Information Center 11 Inch diagonal Driver Information Centre
Headrest rear center
USB Ports 2 one type-A and one type-C data/charge located in the front area of the centre console
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (STD)
Axle 3.47 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
Brakes 16 Inch front sliding caliper disc 16 Inch rear sliding caliper disc
Exhaust turned down hidden
GVWR 4850 lbs. (2200 kg) (AWD only.)

2025 Chevrolet Equinox