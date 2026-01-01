$33,980+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$33,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6659AA
- Mileage 18,029 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, Smart Device Integration Experience the future of driving with the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT, now available in Dauphin. This sport utility vehicle offers all the modern amenities you could ask for, including an advanced suite of safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist, ensuring your drive is both comfortable and secure. The Blind Spot Monitor and Back-Up Camera provide an extra layer of confidence, whether you're navigating city streets or backing out of a crowded parking lot. Inside, enjoy the comfort of Heated Seats and the seamless connectivity of Smart Device Integration for all your infotainment needs. Under the hood, this Equinox is powered by a responsive Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L engine, paired with a smooth 8-Speed Automatic transmission, offering a balanced blend of efficiency and performance that makes every journey enjoyable. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry.
Vehicle Features
