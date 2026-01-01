2025 Chevrolet Equinox

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

Rear Collision Mitigation

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF

GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR

NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation

HEADLAMPS LED

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

STEERING WHEEL HEATED AUTOMATIC

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Floor mats carpeted rear

Map pocket driver seatback

Map pocket front passenger seatback

Suspension rear 4-link

Air conditioning single-zone

Liftgate rear manual

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Steering column tilt and telescoping

Tail lamps LED

Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Fuel gasoline E15

Emissions Federal requirements

Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual

Speedometer miles/kilometres

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Alternator 130 amps

Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual

Brake automatic vehicle hold

Air filter pollutant

Steering wheel 3-spoke

Brake rotor FNC

Battery 70AH 12V 760 cold-cranking amps

Tire compact spare T125/70R17 blackwall

Windows remote express-up/-down driver and express-down all passengers

Window rear side solar absorbing privacy tinting

Infotainment High

Shutters front upper and lower grille active

USB ports 2 type-C located on back of centre console charge-only

SiriusXM Trial Subscription (Trial subscription is subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and privacy policy visit www.siriusxm.ca which includes full terms and how to cancel. All fees content features and availability are subject to change.)

Emissions federal

Tires 235/65R17 all-season blackwall

Wheel compact spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel

Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) Grazen Metallic machined-face aluminum

11.3 Inch diagonal advanced colour LCD display with Google Built-In compatibility including navigation capability connected apps Natural Voice Recognition and Phone Integration for Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones

Armrest rear center fold-down with 2 cupholders

Audio system feature standard speaker system

Display AOS occupant sensing

Driver Information Center 11 Inch diagonal Driver Information Centre

Headrest rear center

USB Ports 2 one type-A and one type-C data/charge located in the front area of the centre console

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (STD)

Axle 3.47 final drive ratio (AWD only.)

Brakes 16 Inch front sliding caliper disc 16 Inch rear sliding caliper disc

Exhaust turned down hidden