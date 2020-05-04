Menu
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 5Pass

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 5Pass

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

204-799-4972

$8,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,543KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959318
  • Stock #: 056039
  • VIN: 5NMSH73E37H056039
Golden Beige (Tan)
Gasoline
All Wheel Drive
Automatic
6-cylinder
Heated Leather Seats, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Alloys etc... Manitoba Safety Certified with a Free CARFAX. Trades Welcome. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau.

Call/Text owner Ken Dunn at 204-799-4972 or email ken@dunnautodeals.ca! Just 10 minutes from Winnipeg = low overhead costs = low competitive pricing for our customers!

ACTUAL PRICING, NO HIDDEN FEES! GST AND PST NOT INCLUDED.

Thanks for the opportunity!

dunnfamilyautocentre.ca

Dealer Permit 0278

One Year Power Train Warranty Included free on all our vehicles!

This includes Engine (diesel or gas), Transmission, Auxiliary Transfer Case (AWD/4WD), Differential/Auxiliary Differential, Seals and Gaskets, Turbo /Supercharger, Road side Assistance/Towing.
  • Fog Lights
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Roof mounted side curtain airbags
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
  • Cruise Control
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Floor mats
  • 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers
  • (3) passenger assist grips
  • Leather Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Front seat mounted side impact airbags
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Front/rear mud guards
  • Sunroof
  • A/C
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Roof mounted micro antenna
  • AM/FM/MP3 audio system w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • Alloys
  • Battery Saver
  • Energy-absorbing steering column
  • 130-amp alternator
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Lockable glove box
  • Carpeted cargo area
  • (2) rear coat hangers
  • Transmission shift interlock
  • Remote fuel door/hood release
  • Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
  • Pwr glass sunroof
  • Pwr window lock-out button
  • Body side reinforcements
  • 5-speed Shiftronic automatic transmission w/OD
  • Hood buckling creases/safety stops
  • 18" x 7.0" 6-spoke aluminum wheels
  • P235/60R18 all season tires
  • Deluxe door sill scuff plates
  • Simulated leather door trim inserts
  • Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel
  • Fixed-intermittent rear window wiper
  • Body colour bumpers w/grey lower inserts
  • Dark grey body side moulding
  • Heated pwr body colour mirrors w/timer
  • Tinted solar glass
  • 3-point all position seatbelts
  • Lower anchors & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
  • Black front grille w/chrome surround & slats
  • Body colour door/liftgate handles w/chrome inserts
  • Rear seat quarter panel mounted vents
  • Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension-inc: gas shocks
  • Cupholders-inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
  • Dual sunvisors-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors, visor extensions
  • Integrated door armrests w/map pockets, silver door handles
  • Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
  • Front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass, HomeLink integrated transceiver
  • 2-tier front centre console-inc: storage, armrest
  • 60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat w/adjustable head restraints, fold flat driver side, flip fold/fold flat passenger side
  • Pwr outlets-inc: (2) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
  • Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, charging system, door/liftgate ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt
  • 3.3L DOHC V6 engine
  • Leather heated front captain chairs w/pwr driver adjust, adjustable headrests, pwr driver lumbar support, seatback pockets
  • Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, dual trip odometers, digital clock, trip computer
  • Lighting-inc: (2) map, glove box, cargo, ashtray, central dome, ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

