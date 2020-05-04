2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

Safety Fog Lights

Front/rear crumple zones

Child safety rear door locks

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Roof mounted side curtain airbags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Locks

Pwr windows w/driver auto-down Convenience Cruise Control

Compact Spare Tire

Floor mats

2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers

(3) passenger assist grips Seating Leather Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Front seat mounted side impact airbags Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler

Front/rear mud guards Windows Sunroof Comfort A/C Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted micro antenna

AM/FM/MP3 audio system w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST

Alloys

Battery Saver

Energy-absorbing steering column

130-amp alternator

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear window defroster w/timer

Lockable glove box

Carpeted cargo area

(2) rear coat hangers

Transmission shift interlock

Remote fuel door/hood release

Deluxe cut-pile carpeting

Pwr glass sunroof

Pwr window lock-out button

Body side reinforcements

5-speed Shiftronic automatic transmission w/OD

Hood buckling creases/safety stops

18" x 7.0" 6-spoke aluminum wheels

P235/60R18 all season tires

Deluxe door sill scuff plates

Simulated leather door trim inserts

Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel

Fixed-intermittent rear window wiper

Body colour bumpers w/grey lower inserts

Dark grey body side moulding

Heated pwr body colour mirrors w/timer

Tinted solar glass

3-point all position seatbelts

Lower anchors & upper tether anchors (LATCH)

Black front grille w/chrome surround & slats

Body colour door/liftgate handles w/chrome inserts

Rear seat quarter panel mounted vents

Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering

Independent multi-link rear suspension-inc: gas shocks

Cupholders-inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors

Dual sunvisors-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors, visor extensions

Integrated door armrests w/map pockets, silver door handles

Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround

Front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors

Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass, HomeLink integrated transceiver

2-tier front centre console-inc: storage, armrest

60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat w/adjustable head restraints, fold flat driver side, flip fold/fold flat passenger side

Pwr outlets-inc: (2) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area

Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, charging system, door/liftgate ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt

3.3L DOHC V6 engine

Leather heated front captain chairs w/pwr driver adjust, adjustable headrests, pwr driver lumbar support, seatback pockets

Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, dual trip odometers, digital clock, trip computer

Lighting-inc: (2) map, glove box, cargo, ashtray, central dome, ignition

