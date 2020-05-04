2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Safety
- Fog Lights
- Front/rear crumple zones
- Child safety rear door locks
- Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
- Roof mounted side curtain airbags
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Locks
- Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Compact Spare Tire
- Floor mats
- 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers
- (3) passenger assist grips
- Seating
- Leather Seats
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Front seat mounted side impact airbags
- Powertrain
- Exterior
- Rear Spoiler
- Front/rear mud guards
- Windows
- Comfort
- Suspension
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
- Trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Roof mounted micro antenna
- AM/FM/MP3 audio system w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers
- Additional Features
- DUAL EXHAUST
- Alloys
- Battery Saver
- Energy-absorbing steering column
- 130-amp alternator
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Lockable glove box
- Carpeted cargo area
- (2) rear coat hangers
- Transmission shift interlock
- Remote fuel door/hood release
- Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
- Pwr glass sunroof
- Pwr window lock-out button
- Body side reinforcements
- 5-speed Shiftronic automatic transmission w/OD
- Hood buckling creases/safety stops
- 18" x 7.0" 6-spoke aluminum wheels
- P235/60R18 all season tires
- Deluxe door sill scuff plates
- Simulated leather door trim inserts
- Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel
- Fixed-intermittent rear window wiper
- Body colour bumpers w/grey lower inserts
- Dark grey body side moulding
- Heated pwr body colour mirrors w/timer
- Tinted solar glass
- 3-point all position seatbelts
- Lower anchors & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
- Black front grille w/chrome surround & slats
- Body colour door/liftgate handles w/chrome inserts
- Rear seat quarter panel mounted vents
- Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
- Independent multi-link rear suspension-inc: gas shocks
- Cupholders-inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
- Dual sunvisors-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors, visor extensions
- Integrated door armrests w/map pockets, silver door handles
- Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
- Front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
- Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass, HomeLink integrated transceiver
- 2-tier front centre console-inc: storage, armrest
- 60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat w/adjustable head restraints, fold flat driver side, flip fold/fold flat passenger side
- Pwr outlets-inc: (2) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
- Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, charging system, door/liftgate ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt
- 3.3L DOHC V6 engine
- Leather heated front captain chairs w/pwr driver adjust, adjustable headrests, pwr driver lumbar support, seatback pockets
- Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, dual trip odometers, digital clock, trip computer
- Lighting-inc: (2) map, glove box, cargo, ashtray, central dome, ignition
