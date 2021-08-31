Menu
2009 Buick Allure

129,281 KM

$7,750

+ tax & licensing
$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dunn Family Auto Centre

204-799-4972

Location

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

204-799-4972

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

129,281KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7686922
  Stock #: 218276
  VIN: 2G4WF582X91218276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Manitoba Sedan!

Manitoba Safety Certified with a Free CARFAX. Trades Welcome. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau. One Year Power Train Warranty Included

COVID ALERT! WE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF CUSTOMERS AND STAFF. CLEANING MEASURES, HANDWASHING AREA, DISINFECTING EG. KEYS, STEERING WHEELS, HANDLES. STAFF MUST BE HEALTHY TO BE AT WORKPLACE. CHANGED TO FLEXIBLE HOURS/LESS SOCIAL CONTACT/INCREASED TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND ONLINE CONTACT. PHYSICAL DISTANCING 6 FEET SPACING AND MASKS. CALL FOR APPOINTMENTS AND WE CAN PLAN FOR WHAT WORKS BEST FOR THE SITUATION. ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE VULNERABLE. WE CAN DO MANY THINGS ONLINE TO ASSIST YOU. THANK YOU, DUNN FAMILY.

Call/Text owner Ken Dunn at 204-799-4972 or email ken@dunnautodeals.ca! Just 10 minutes from Winnipeg = low overhead costs = low competitive pricing for our customers! ACTUAL PRICING, NO HIDDEN FEES! GST AND PST NOT INCLUDED.

Thanks for the opportunity! dunnfamilyautocentre.ca Dealer Permit 0278 One Year Power Train Warranty Included free on all our vehicles! This includes Engine (diesel or gas), Transmission, Auxiliary Transfer Case (AWD/4WD), Differential/Auxiliary Differential, Seals and Gaskets, Turbo /Supercharger, Road side Assistance/Towing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

