Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Edge

153,047 KM

Details Description Features

$11,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dunn Family Auto Centre

204-799-4972

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Edge

2009 Ford Edge

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

204-799-4972

  1. 6996377
  2. 6996377
  3. 6996377
  4. 6996377
  5. 6996377
  6. 6996377
  7. 6996377
  8. 6996377
  9. 6996377
  10. 6996377
  11. 6996377
  12. 6996377
  13. 6996377
  14. 6996377
  15. 6996377
  16. 6996377
  17. 6996377
  18. 6996377
  19. 6996377
  20. 6996377
  21. 6996377
  22. 6996377
  23. 6996377
  24. 6996377
  25. 6996377
  26. 6996377
  27. 6996377
Contact Seller

$11,975

+ taxes & licensing

153,047KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6996377
  • Stock #: A42972
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C69BA42972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 153,047 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, POWER HEATED LEATHER FRONT SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, BLUETOOTH AND POWER LIFTGATE ETC...

Manitoba Safety Certified with a Free CARFAX. Trades Welcome. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau. One Year Power Train Warranty Included!

COVID ALERT! WE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF CUSTOMERS AND STAFF. CLEANING MEASURES, HANDWASHING AREA, DISINFECTING EG. KEYS, STEERING WHEELS, HANDLES. STAFF MUST BE HEALTHY TO BE AT WORKPLACE. CHANGED TO FLEXIBLE HOURS/LESS SOCIAL CONTACT/INCREASED TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND ONLINE CONTACT. PHYSICAL DISTANCING 6 FEET SPACING AND MASKS. CALL FOR APPOINTMENTS AND WE CAN PLAN FOR WHAT WORKS BEST FOR THE SITUATION. ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE VULNERABLE. WE CAN DO MANY THINGS ONLINE TO ASSIST YOU. THANK YOU, DUNN FAMILY.

Call/Text owner Ken Dunn at 204-799-4972 or email ken@dunnautodeals.ca! Just 10 minutes from Winnipeg = low overhead costs = low competitive pricing for our customers! ACTUAL PRICING, NO HIDDEN FEES! GST AND PST NOT INCLUDED.

Thanks for the opportunity! dunnfamilyautocentre.ca Dealer Permit 0278 One Year Power Train Warranty Included free on all our vehicles! This includes Engine (diesel or gas), Transmission, Auxiliary Transfer Case (AWD/4WD), Differential/Auxiliary Differential, Seals and Gaskets, Turbo /Supercharger, Road side Assistance/Towing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dunn Family Auto Centre

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 119,446 KM
$10,750 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Edge Limited
 153,047 KM
$11,975 + tax & lic
2011 Suzuki SX4 Seda...
 114,386 KM
$8,750 + tax & lic

Email Dunn Family Auto Centre

Dunn Family Auto Centre

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

Call Dealer

204-799-XXXX

(click to show)

204-799-4972

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory