2012 Dodge Journey

102,996 KM

Details

$11,975

+ tax & licensing
$11,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dunn Family Auto Centre

204-799-4972

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT FWD 7 passenger

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT FWD 7 passenger

Location

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

204-799-4972

$11,975

+ taxes & licensing

102,996KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8119420
  Stock #: 166164
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG7CT166164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba Safety Certified with a Free CARFAX. Trades Welcome. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau. One Year Power Train Warranty Included!

COVID ALERT! WE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF CUSTOMERS AND STAFF. CLEANING MEASURES, HANDWASHING AREA, DISINFECTING EG. KEYS, STEERING WHEELS, HANDLES. STAFF MUST BE HEALTHY TO BE AT WORKPLACE. CHANGED TO FLEXIBLE HOURS/LESS SOCIAL CONTACT/INCREASED TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND ONLINE CONTACT. PHYSICAL DISTANCING 6 FEET SPACING AND MASKS. CALL FOR APPOINTMENTS AND WE CAN PLAN FOR WHAT WORKS BEST FOR THE SITUATION. ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE VULNERABLE. WE CAN DO MANY THINGS ONLINE TO ASSIST YOU. THANK YOU, DUNN FAMILY.

Call/Text owner Ken Dunn at 204-799-4972 or email ken@dunnautodeals.ca! Just 10 minutes from Winnipeg = low overhead costs = low competitive pricing for our customers! ACTUAL PRICING, NO HIDDEN FEES! GST AND PST NOT INCLUDED.

Thanks for the opportunity! dunnfamilyautocentre.ca Dealer Permit 0278 One Year Power Train Warranty Included free on all our vehicles! This includes Engine (diesel or gas), Transmission, Auxiliary Transfer Case (AWD/4WD), Differential/Auxiliary Differential, Seals and Gaskets, Turbo /Supercharger, Road side Assistance/Towing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag

Dunn Family Auto Centre

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

