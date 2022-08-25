Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Camry

130,900 KM

Details Description Features

$15,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dunn Family Auto Centre

204-799-4972

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Camry

2012 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

204-799-4972

  1. 9001747
  2. 9001747
  3. 9001747
  4. 9001747
  5. 9001747
  6. 9001747
  7. 9001747
  8. 9001747
  9. 9001747
  10. 9001747
  11. 9001747
  12. 9001747
  13. 9001747
  14. 9001747
  15. 9001747
  16. 9001747
  17. 9001747
  18. 9001747
  19. 9001747
  20. 9001747
  21. 9001747
  22. 9001747
  23. 9001747
Contact Seller

$15,975

+ taxes & licensing

130,900KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9001747
  • Stock #: 558741
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK4CU558741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba Safety Certified with a Free CARFAX. Trades Welcome. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau. One Year Power Train Warranty Included!

Call/Text owner Ken Dunn at 204-799-4972 or email ken@dunnautodeals.ca! Just 10 minutes from Winnipeg = low overhead costs = low competitive pricing for our customers! ACTUAL PRICING, NO HIDDEN FEES! GST AND PST NOT INCLUDED.

Thanks for the opportunity! dunnfamilyautocentre.ca Dealer Permit 0278

One Year Powertrain Warranty for vehicles sold under 180 000 km or 20 000 km Powertrain Warranty for vehicles sold with over 180 000 km Included free on all our vehicles! This includes Engine (diesel or gas), Transmission, Auxiliary Transfer Case (AWD/4WD), Differential/Auxiliary Differential, Seals and Gaskets, Turbo /Supercharger, Road side Assistance/Towing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dunn Family Auto Centre

2012 Toyota Camry LE
 130,900 KM
$15,975 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 249,724 KM
$13,975 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 154,195 KM
$12,975 + tax & lic

Email Dunn Family Auto Centre

Dunn Family Auto Centre

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

Call Dealer

204-799-XXXX

(click to show)

204-799-4972

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory