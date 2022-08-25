$15,975+ tax & licensing
204-799-4972
2012 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Dunn Family Auto Centre
26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0
$15,975
- Listing ID: 9001747
- Stock #: 558741
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK4CU558741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 130,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba Safety Certified with a Free CARFAX. Trades Welcome. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau. One Year Power Train Warranty Included!
Call/Text owner Ken Dunn at 204-799-4972 or email ken@dunnautodeals.ca! Just 10 minutes from Winnipeg = low overhead costs = low competitive pricing for our customers! ACTUAL PRICING, NO HIDDEN FEES! GST AND PST NOT INCLUDED.
Thanks for the opportunity! dunnfamilyautocentre.ca Dealer Permit 0278
One Year Powertrain Warranty for vehicles sold under 180 000 km or 20 000 km Powertrain Warranty for vehicles sold with over 180 000 km Included free on all our vehicles! This includes Engine (diesel or gas), Transmission, Auxiliary Transfer Case (AWD/4WD), Differential/Auxiliary Differential, Seals and Gaskets, Turbo /Supercharger, Road side Assistance/Towing.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.