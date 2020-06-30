2013 Dodge Avenger

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr mirrors Pwr accessory delay Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down Comfort Air Conditioning A/C Illuminated Entry Manual day/night rearview mirror Convenience Cruise Control Compact Spare Tire Front & Rear Floor Mats Glove Box Lamp Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Tire pressure monitor warning lamp Floor console w/sliding armrest Instrument cluster w/LED lighting Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Steering Wheel Audio Controls (4) speakers Removable short mast antenna Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Windows Rear Window Defroster Tinted glass windows Front & rear solar control glass Laminated windshield & front door glass Seating Manual Adjust Seats Front seat active head restraints Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags Safety Brake/Park Interlock Dual-note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Front advanced multi-stage airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor Trim Body-colour door handles Leather-wrapped shift knob Body-colour fascias Bright/black grille Security Sentry key theft deterrent system

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Air Filtering Tilt/telescopic steering column Front & rear stabilizer bars 140-amp alternator outside temp display Trunk lamp Floor Carpet Front license plate bracket Door ajar warning lamp Headlamp Off Time Delay Trunk dress-up 525-amp maintenance-free battery Hood insulation Rear door child protection locks Front courtesy/map lamps Decklid liner Centre rear 3-point seat belt Driver seat height adjust 64 litre fuel tank Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags Rear Seat Armrest Manual driver lumbar Centre console w/IP open bin 240-km/h speedometer Decklid/liftgate ajar warning lamp Pwr trunk lid release Silver instrument panel bezel Driver side sun visor w/mirror Passenger side sun visor w/mirror Front seat height adjust shoulder belts Child seat upper tether anchors Inside trunk emergency release LED taillamps 17" wheel covers Quad optics headlamps 60/40 rear seat w/trunk pass through 2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready

