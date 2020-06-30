2013 Dodge Avenger

Manitoba Safety Certified with a Free CARFAX. Trades Welcome. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau. Call/Text owner Ken Dunn at 204-799-4972 or email ken@dunnautodeals.ca! Just 10 minutes from Winnipeg = low overhead costs = low competitive pricing for our customers! ACTUAL PRICING, NO HIDDEN FEES! GST AND PST NOT INCLUDED.Thanks for the opportunity! dunnfamilyautocentre.ca Dealer Permit 0278 One Year Power Train Warranty Included free on all our vehicles! This includes Engine (diesel or gas), Transmission, Auxiliary Transfer Case (AWD/4WD), Differential/Auxiliary Differential, Seals and Gaskets, Turbo /Supercharger, Road side Assistance/Towing.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr mirrors
Pwr accessory delay
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down
Air Conditioning
A/C
Illuminated Entry
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Cruise Control
Compact Spare Tire
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Glove Box Lamp
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Tire pressure monitor warning lamp
Floor console w/sliding armrest
Instrument cluster w/LED lighting
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
(4) speakers
Removable short mast antenna
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted glass windows
Front & rear solar control glass
Laminated windshield & front door glass
Manual Adjust Seats
Front seat active head restraints
Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
Brake/Park Interlock
Dual-note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front advanced multi-stage airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Body-colour door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Body-colour fascias
Bright/black grille
Sentry key theft deterrent system
SPEED CONTROL
Air Filtering
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
140-amp alternator
outside temp display
Trunk lamp
Floor Carpet
Front license plate bracket
Door ajar warning lamp
Headlamp Off Time Delay
Trunk dress-up
525-amp maintenance-free battery
Hood insulation
Rear door child protection locks
Front courtesy/map lamps
Decklid liner
Centre rear 3-point seat belt
Driver seat height adjust
64 litre fuel tank
Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags
Rear Seat Armrest
Manual driver lumbar
Centre console w/IP open bin
240-km/h speedometer
Decklid/liftgate ajar warning lamp
Pwr trunk lid release
Silver instrument panel bezel
Driver side sun visor w/mirror
Passenger side sun visor w/mirror
Front seat height adjust shoulder belts
Child seat upper tether anchors
Inside trunk emergency release
LED taillamps
17" wheel covers
Quad optics headlamps
60/40 rear seat w/trunk pass through
2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine
Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
