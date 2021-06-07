2013 Dodge Dart

$11,975 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 3 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7270226

7270226 Stock #: 232500

232500 VIN: 1C3CDFBH2DD232500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 106,328 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.