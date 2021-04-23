Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

119,446 KM

Details Description Features

$10,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dunn Family Auto Centre

204-799-4972

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

204-799-4972

  1. 6996383
  2. 6996383
  3. 6996383
  4. 6996383
  5. 6996383
  6. 6996383
  7. 6996383
  8. 6996383
  9. 6996383
  10. 6996383
  11. 6996383
  12. 6996383
  13. 6996383
  14. 6996383
  15. 6996383
  16. 6996383
  17. 6996383
  18. 6996383
  19. 6996383
  20. 6996383
  21. 6996383
  22. 6996383
  23. 6996383
Contact Seller

$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

119,446KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6996383
  • Stock #: 810465
  • VIN: JM1BL1UFXD1810465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba Safety Certified with a Free CARFAX. Trades Welcome. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau. One Year Power Train Warranty Included

COVID ALERT! WE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF CUSTOMERS AND STAFF. CLEANING MEASURES, HANDWASHING AREA, DISINFECTING EG. KEYS, STEERING WHEELS, HANDLES. STAFF MUST BE HEALTHY TO BE AT WORKPLACE. CHANGED TO FLEXIBLE HOURS/LESS SOCIAL CONTACT/INCREASED TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND ONLINE CONTACT. PHYSICAL DISTANCING 6 FEET SPACING AND MASKS. CALL FOR APPOINTMENTS AND WE CAN PLAN FOR WHAT WORKS BEST FOR THE SITUATION. ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE VULNERABLE. WE CAN DO MANY THINGS ONLINE TO ASSIST YOU. THANK YOU, DUNN FAMILY.

Call/Text owner Ken Dunn at 204-799-4972 or email ken@dunnautodeals.ca! Just 10 minutes from Winnipeg = low overhead costs = low competitive pricing for our customers! ACTUAL PRICING, NO HIDDEN FEES! GST AND PST NOT INCLUDED.

Thanks for the opportunity! dunnfamilyautocentre.ca Dealer Permit 0278 One Year Power Train Warranty Included free on all our vehicles! This includes Engine (diesel or gas), Transmission, Auxiliary Transfer Case (AWD/4WD), Differential/Auxiliary Differential, Seals and Gaskets, Turbo /Supercharger, Road side Assistance/Towing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dunn Family Auto Centre

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 119,446 KM
$10,750 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Edge Limited
 153,047 KM
$11,975 + tax & lic
2011 Suzuki SX4 Seda...
 114,386 KM
$8,750 + tax & lic

Email Dunn Family Auto Centre

Dunn Family Auto Centre

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

Call Dealer

204-799-XXXX

(click to show)

204-799-4972

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory