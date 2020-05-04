2014 Chevrolet Cruze

- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Locks
- Convenience
-
- Powertrain
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Comfort
-
- Safety
-
- Child security rear door locks
- Additional Features
-
- Bluetooth Capability
- 6-Speaker Audio System
- 4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
- 6-way manual driver seat adjuster
- Enhanced acoustic insulation package
- SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*
- Compact spare wheel and tire
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
- Defogger, rear window
- Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
- Trunk entrapment release, internal
- Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall
- Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
- Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
- Steering, power, electric
- Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
- Shift knob, leather wrapped
- TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
- ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER
- Chrome wheel covers, bolt on
- Glass, solar-absorbing light tinted
- Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
- Mirrors, outside heated, power adjustable, body coloured, manual folding
- Wheels, 16" steel
- Wipers, variable intermittent with washers
- Assist handles, outboard positions
- Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, and dual cup holders
- Convenience hooks, rear
- Cupholders, (2) front centre console, (2) rear armrest, (1) bottle holder in each front door panel
- Glovebox, auxiliary centre dash
- Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitoring
- Lighting, dual map
- Lighting, trunk
- Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night
- Power outlets, (2) auxiliary in centre console
- Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints, rear armrest
- Rear air ducts, floor mounted
- Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer
- Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up
- Alternator, 130 amp
- Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection
- Brake system, 4-wheel anti-lock front disc/rear drum
- Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
- Suspension, rear compound crank
- Suspension, sport lowered chassis
- Audio interface
- Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
- Air bags, front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
- Air bags, front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
- Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear with front height adjust
- SIRIUS SATELLITE CAPABILITY
