2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

204-799-4972

$10,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,008KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959321
  • Stock #: 132548
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB3E7132548
Exterior Colour
Champagne Silver Metallic (Silver)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Manitoba Safety Certified with a Free CARFAX. Trades Welcome. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau.

Call/Text owner Ken Dunn at 204-799-4972 or email ken@dunnautodeals.ca! Just 10 minutes from Winnipeg = low overhead costs = low competitive pricing for our customers!

ACTUAL PRICING, NO HIDDEN FEES! GST AND PST NOT INCLUDED.

Thanks for the opportunity!

dunnfamilyautocentre.ca

Dealer Permit 0278

One Year Power Train Warranty Included free on all our vehicles!

This includes Engine (diesel or gas), Transmission, Auxiliary Transfer Case (AWD/4WD), Differential/Auxiliary Differential, Seals and Gaskets, Turbo /Supercharger, Road side Assistance/Towing.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Turbo
Media / Nav / Comm
  • On Star
Comfort
  • A/C
Safety
  • Child security rear door locks
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Capability
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • 4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
  • 6-way manual driver seat adjuster
  • Enhanced acoustic insulation package
  • SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • Compact spare wheel and tire
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
  • Trunk entrapment release, internal
  • Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall
  • Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
  • Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
  • Steering, power, electric
  • Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
  • Shift knob, leather wrapped
  • TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
  • ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER
  • Chrome wheel covers, bolt on
  • Glass, solar-absorbing light tinted
  • Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
  • Mirrors, outside heated, power adjustable, body coloured, manual folding
  • Wheels, 16" steel
  • Wipers, variable intermittent with washers
  • Assist handles, outboard positions
  • Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, and dual cup holders
  • Convenience hooks, rear
  • Cupholders, (2) front centre console, (2) rear armrest, (1) bottle holder in each front door panel
  • Glovebox, auxiliary centre dash
  • Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitoring
  • Lighting, dual map
  • Lighting, trunk
  • Mirror, rear-view, manual day/night
  • Power outlets, (2) auxiliary in centre console
  • Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints, rear armrest
  • Rear air ducts, floor mounted
  • Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer
  • Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up
  • Alternator, 130 amp
  • Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection
  • Brake system, 4-wheel anti-lock front disc/rear drum
  • Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, rear compound crank
  • Suspension, sport lowered chassis
  • Audio interface
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
  • Air bags, front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
  • Air bags, front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
  • Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear with front height adjust
  • SIRIUS SATELLITE CAPABILITY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

