2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

139,319 KM

$12,975

+ tax & licensing
$12,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dunn Family Auto Centre

204-799-4972

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT W/ DVD & REAR CAMERA

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT W/ DVD & REAR CAMERA

Location

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

204-799-4972

$12,975

+ taxes & licensing

139,319KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7129876
  Stock #: 149711
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG3ER149711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,319 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL WINNIPEG VAN, DVD SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA ETC...

Manitoba Safety Certified with a Free CARFAX. Trades Welcome. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau. One Year Power Train Warranty Included

COVID ALERT! WE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF CUSTOMERS AND STAFF. CLEANING MEASURES, HANDWASHING AREA, DISINFECTING EG. KEYS, STEERING WHEELS, HANDLES. STAFF MUST BE HEALTHY TO BE AT WORKPLACE. CHANGED TO FLEXIBLE HOURS/LESS SOCIAL CONTACT/INCREASED TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND ONLINE CONTACT. PHYSICAL DISTANCING 6 FEET SPACING AND MASKS. CALL FOR APPOINTMENTS AND WE CAN PLAN FOR WHAT WORKS BEST FOR THE SITUATION. ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE VULNERABLE. WE CAN DO MANY THINGS ONLINE TO ASSIST YOU. THANK YOU, DUNN FAMILY.

Call/Text owner Ken Dunn at 204-799-4972 or email ken@dunnautodeals.ca! Just 10 minutes from Winnipeg = low overhead costs = low competitive pricing for our customers! ACTUAL PRICING, NO HIDDEN FEES! GST AND PST NOT INCLUDED.

Thanks for the opportunity! dunnfamilyautocentre.ca Dealer Permit 0278 One Year Power Train Warranty Included free on all our vehicles! This includes Engine (diesel or gas), Transmission, Auxiliary Transfer Case (AWD/4WD), Differential/Auxiliary Differential, Seals and Gaskets, Turbo /Supercharger, Road side Assistance/Towing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dunn Family Auto Centre

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

