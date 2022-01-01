Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

151,698 KM

Details Description Features

$16,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dunn Family Auto Centre

204-799-4972

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD/NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD/NAV

Location

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

204-799-4972

  1. 8119417
  2. 8119417
  3. 8119417
  4. 8119417
  5. 8119417
  6. 8119417
  7. 8119417
  8. 8119417
  9. 8119417
  10. 8119417
  11. 8119417
  12. 8119417
  13. 8119417
  14. 8119417
  15. 8119417
  16. 8119417
  17. 8119417
  18. 8119417
  19. 8119417
  20. 8119417
  21. 8119417
  22. 8119417
  23. 8119417
  24. 8119417
  25. 8119417
  26. 8119417
  27. 8119417
  28. 8119417
Contact Seller

$16,975

+ taxes & licensing

151,698KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8119417
  • Stock #: 554985
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG7FT554985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba Safety Certified with a Free CARFAX. Trades Welcome. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau. One Year Power Train Warranty Included!

COVID ALERT! WE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF CUSTOMERS AND STAFF. CLEANING MEASURES, HANDWASHING AREA, DISINFECTING EG. KEYS, STEERING WHEELS, HANDLES. STAFF MUST BE HEALTHY TO BE AT WORKPLACE. CHANGED TO FLEXIBLE HOURS/LESS SOCIAL CONTACT/INCREASED TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND ONLINE CONTACT. PHYSICAL DISTANCING 6 FEET SPACING AND MASKS. CALL FOR APPOINTMENTS AND WE CAN PLAN FOR WHAT WORKS BEST FOR THE SITUATION. ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE VULNERABLE. WE CAN DO MANY THINGS ONLINE TO ASSIST YOU. THANK YOU, DUNN FAMILY.

Call/Text owner Ken Dunn at 204-799-4972 or email ken@dunnautodeals.ca! Just 10 minutes from Winnipeg = low overhead costs = low competitive pricing for our customers! ACTUAL PRICING, NO HIDDEN FEES! GST AND PST NOT INCLUDED.

Thanks for the opportunity! dunnfamilyautocentre.ca Dealer Permit 0278 One Year Power Train Warranty Included free on all our vehicles! This includes Engine (diesel or gas), Transmission, Auxiliary Transfer Case (AWD/4WD), Differential/Auxiliary Differential, Seals and Gaskets, Turbo /Supercharger, Road side Assistance/Towing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dunn Family Auto Centre

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 174,404 KM
$17,950 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey R...
 184,216 KM
$15,975 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry LE
 286,404 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Email Dunn Family Auto Centre

Dunn Family Auto Centre

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

Call Dealer

204-799-XXXX

(click to show)

204-799-4972

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory