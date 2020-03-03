Menu
2015 Ford Escape

SE

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

204-799-4972

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,536KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4817391
  • Stock #: C30157
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX0FUC30157
Exterior Colour
Deep Impact Blue (Blue)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Manitoba Safety Certified with a Free CARFAX. Trades Welcome. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau.

Call/Text owner Ken Dunn at 204-799-4972 or email ken@dunnautodeals.ca! Just 10 minutes from Winnipeg = low overhead costs = low competitive pricing for our customers!

ACTUAL PRICING, NO HIDDEN FEES! GST AND PST NOT INCLUDED.

Thanks for the opportunity!

dunnfamilyautocentre.ca

Dealer Permit 0278

One Year Power Train Warranty Included free on all our vehicles!

This includes Engine (diesel or gas), Transmission, Auxiliary Transfer Case (AWD/4WD), Differential/Auxiliary Differential, Seals and Gaskets, Turbo /Supercharger, Road side Assistance/Towing.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Air filtration
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • Alloys
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • USB port
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Bluetooth Capability
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • AUX Port
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • KEYPAD
  • Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 57 L Fuel Tank
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 3.51 Axle Ratio
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)
  • w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat
  • SIRIUS RADIO CAPABILITY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

