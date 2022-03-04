Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

89,312 KM

Details Description Features

$15,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dunn Family Auto Centre

204-799-4972

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

LIMITED EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

LIMITED EDITION

Location

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

204-799-4972

  1. 8524553
  2. 8524553
  3. 8524553
  4. 8524553
  5. 8524553
  6. 8524553
  7. 8524553
  8. 8524553
  9. 8524553
  10. 8524553
  11. 8524553
  12. 8524553
  13. 8524553
  14. 8524553
  15. 8524553
  16. 8524553
  17. 8524553
  18. 8524553
  19. 8524553
  20. 8524553
  21. 8524553
  22. 8524553
  23. 8524553
  24. 8524553
  25. 8524553
  26. 8524553
Contact Seller

$15,975

+ taxes & licensing

89,312KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8524553
  • Stock #: 604962
  • VIN: JA32U2FU4FU604962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 604962
  • Mileage 89,312 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED FRONT SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH ETC

Manitoba Safety Certified with a Free CARFAX. Trades Welcome. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau. One Year Power Train Warranty Included!

Call/Text owner Ken Dunn at 204-799-4972 or email ken@dunnautodeals.ca! Just 10 minutes from Winnipeg = low overhead costs = low competitive pricing for our customers! ACTUAL PRICING, NO HIDDEN FEES! GST AND PST NOT INCLUDED.

Thanks for the opportunity! dunnfamilyautocentre.ca Dealer Permit 0278

One Year Powertrain Warranty Included free! This includes Engine (diesel or gas), Transmission, Auxiliary Transfer Case (AWD/4WD), Differential/Auxiliary Differential, Seals and Gaskets, Turbo /Supercharger, Road side Assistance/Towing.

COVID ALERT! WE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF CUSTOMERS AND STAFF. CLEANING MEASURES, HANDWASHING AREA, DISINFECTING EG. KEYS, STEERING WHEELS, HANDLES. STAFF MUST BE HEALTHY TO BE AT WORKPLACE. CHANGED TO APPOINTMENT/FLEXIBLE HOURS/LESS SOCIAL CONTACT/INCREASED TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND ONLINE CONTACT. PHYSICAL DISTANCING 6 FEET SPACING AND MASKS. CALL FOR APPOINTMENTS AND WE CAN PLAN FOR WHAT WORKS BEST FOR THE SITUATION. ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE VULNERABLE. WE CAN DO MANY THINGS ONLINE TO ASSIST YOU. THANK YOU, DUNN FAMILY.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dunn Family Auto Centre

2012 Hyundai Veloste...
 149,046 KM
$11,975 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Legacy 2...
 162,098 KM
$15,975 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500 Powerw...
 67,744 KM
$54,500 + tax & lic

Email Dunn Family Auto Centre

Dunn Family Auto Centre

Dunn Family Auto Centre

26138 Pth 15 (Box 14 GRP 8 RR2), Dugald, MB R0E 0K0

Call Dealer

204-799-XXXX

(click to show)

204-799-4972

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory