Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford Econoline

240,565 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Econoline

2006 Ford Econoline

17 Passenger Handi Van

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Econoline

17 Passenger Handi Van

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

240,565KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8178238
  • Stock #: CON339
  • VIN: 1FDXE45P06DA42341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 17
  • Stock # CON339
  • Mileage 240,565 KM

Vehicle Description

6.0l diesel engine, cruise control, tilt steering, rear folding wheelchair lift, 17 passenger, rear heat & air conditioning, cleaned & safetied. Stock# CON339. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

2018 Ford Focus Rs
 50,305 KM
$50,500 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee L...
 150,370 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 99,121 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory