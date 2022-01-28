$16,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2006 Ford Econoline
2006 Ford Econoline
17 Passenger Handi Van
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
240,565KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8178238
- Stock #: CON339
- VIN: 1FDXE45P06DA42341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 17
- Stock # CON339
- Mileage 240,565 KM
Vehicle Description
6.0l diesel engine, cruise control, tilt steering, rear folding wheelchair lift, 17 passenger, rear heat & air conditioning, cleaned & safetied. Stock# CON339. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0