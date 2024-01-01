$12,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2006 Ford Mustang
2dr Conv
2006 Ford Mustang
2dr Conv
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,067KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1ZVFT84N065183866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 4Y346B
- Mileage 98,067 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Very nice 2006 Mustange Convertible, 98,067 kms, power seats, windows, and locks. Safetied and ready to go. Come see us or give us a call to set up a test drive!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
2018 Ford Escape S FWD 135,127 KM $13,395 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 156,919 KM $27,795 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-450 4WD Crew Cab 176" WB 60" CA Lariat 470,325 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Email Wilf's Elie Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
Call Dealer
204-353-XXXX(click to show)
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2006 Ford Mustang