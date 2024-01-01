Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Very nice 2006 Mustange Convertible, 98,067 kms, power seats, windows, and locks.  Safetied and ready to go.  Come see us or give us a call to set up a test drive!</p>

2006 Ford Mustang

98,067 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1729029447
  2. 1729029447
  3. 1729029446
  4. 1729029446
  5. 1729029446
  6. 1729029446
  7. 1729029446
  8. 1729029446
  9. 1729029446
  10. 1729029446
  11. 1729029446
  12. 1729029446
  13. 1729029446
  14. 1729029447
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,067KM
VIN 1ZVFT84N065183866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 4Y346B
  • Mileage 98,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice 2006 Mustange Convertible, 98,067 kms, power seats, windows, and locks.  Safetied and ready to go.  Come see us or give us a call to set up a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2018 Ford Escape S FWD for sale in Elie, MB
2018 Ford Escape S FWD 135,127 KM $13,395 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Elie, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 156,919 KM $27,795 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-450 4WD Crew Cab 176
2016 Ford F-450 4WD Crew Cab 176" WB 60" CA Lariat 470,325 KM $24,900 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Mustang