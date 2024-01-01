Menu
<p>Very nice 2009 Pontiac Vibe with ONLY 63,014 kms!  Call to schedule an appointment to test drive today!</p>

2009 Pontiac Vibe

63,014 KM

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN FWD

2009 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN FWD

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Logo_AccidentFree

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,014KM
VIN 5Y2SP67079Z424622

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,014 KM

Very nice 2009 Pontiac Vibe with ONLY 63,014 kms!  Call to schedule an appointment to test drive today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

