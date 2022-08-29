2010 Ford F-150

$18,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 2 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

9108103 Stock #: CON363

CON363 VIN: 1FTFW1EV0AFA34103

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 154,231 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

