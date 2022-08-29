$18,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2010 Ford F-150
2010 Ford F-150
Platinum 4WD
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
154,231KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9108103
- Stock #: CON363
- VIN: 1FTFW1EV0AFA34103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice 2010 F-150 Platinum, fibreglass tonneau cover, gator back flaps, power running boards.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0