2010 Ford F-150

154,231 KM

Details

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Platinum 4WD

2010 Ford F-150

Platinum 4WD

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

154,231KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9108103
  Stock #: CON363
  VIN: 1FTFW1EV0AFA34103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice 2010 F-150 Platinum, fibreglass tonneau cover, gator back flaps, power running boards.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

