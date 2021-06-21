+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Transit Connect XLT, 2.0L engine, 5 passenger ( rear 60% seat removed 3 passenger with lift) Winter tires included. Braun Millennium rear wheelchair lift. Tie points & seat belt have been removed for the wheelchair. Safety completed June 29th 2021. Clean Carfax. Stock# 0T167. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.
