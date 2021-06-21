Menu
2010 Ford Transit Connect

86,000 KM

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2010 Ford Transit Connect

2010 Ford Transit Connect

XLT Wheelchair Accessible

2010 Ford Transit Connect

XLT Wheelchair Accessible

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7370678
  • Stock #: 0T167
  • VIN: NM0KS9BNXAT026117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Transit Connect XLT, 2.0L engine, 5 passenger ( rear 60% seat removed 3 passenger with lift) Winter tires included. Braun Millennium rear wheelchair lift. Tie points & seat belt have been removed for the wheelchair. Safety completed June 29th 2021. Clean Carfax. Stock# 0T167. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Winter Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
