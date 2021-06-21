Menu
2010 GMC Terrain

193,165 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

SLE-2

SLE-2

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

+ taxes & licensing

193,165KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7343900
  • Stock #: 1Y221A
  • VIN: 2CTFLEEW0A6264876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,165 KM

Vehicle Description

All wheel drive, 5 passenger gray cloth interior, remote start, back up camera, power driver's seat, heated front seats, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, bluetooth. Stock# 1Y221A. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
