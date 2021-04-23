2010 Triton Enclosed Trailer

+ taxes & licensing
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
9900# GVWR, Aluminum enclosed sled trailer, Quad floor, Front & rear ramp doors, 110 power inverter, Air conditioning, Jack Knife sofa seat, Spare tire & rim, Furnace, Radio & speakers, Screen door, Work bench, 12v & 110 lights, Helmet cabinets, Slide track. Stock# CON290. Dealer# 0521
