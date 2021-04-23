Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Triton Enclosed Trailer

0 KM

Details Description

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

877-360-3673

Contact Seller
2010 Triton Enclosed Trailer

2010 Triton Enclosed Trailer

8.5 x 20 + 5 x 7 Enclosed Low Boy Sled Trailer

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Triton Enclosed Trailer

8.5 x 20 + 5 x 7 Enclosed Low Boy Sled Trailer

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

877-360-3673

Contact Seller

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6987392
  • Stock #: CON290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Stock # CON290
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

9900# GVWR, Aluminum enclosed sled trailer, Quad floor, Front & rear ramp doors, 110 power inverter, Air conditioning, Jack Knife sofa seat, Spare tire & rim, Furnace, Radio & speakers, Screen door, Work bench, 12v & 110 lights, Helmet cabinets, Slide track. Stock# CON290. Dealer# 0521

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

2010 Triton Enclosed...
 0 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic
2013 Montana Mountai...
 0 KM
$53,000 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

877-360-XXXX

(click to show)

877-360-3673

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory