2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
4dr Auto Highline 4Motion
Location
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
126,795KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9177724
- Stock #: CON365
- VIN: WVGBV7AX9BW566815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,795 KM
Vehicle Description
SAVE THE GST!!! 2011 Tiguan TSI, 126,795 kms, leather seats, twin panel moonroof, power memory seats, auto hold, power trunk, bluetooth. Must See. $12,900!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0