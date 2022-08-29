Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

126,795 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Highline 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Highline 4Motion

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

126,795KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9177724
  • Stock #: CON365
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX9BW566815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,795 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE THE GST!!! 2011 Tiguan TSI, 126,795 kms, leather seats, twin panel moonroof, power memory seats, auto hold, power trunk, bluetooth.  Must See. $12,900!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

2019 Ford Explorer X...
 96,674 KM
$36,000 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 106,300 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 118,540 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory