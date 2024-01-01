Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 Chevy Cruz with 184,627 kms, 4 doors, white, standard transmission. Come see us for a test drive today!</p>

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

184,627 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Eco w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Eco w/1SA

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1724088640
  2. 1724088640
  3. 1724088639
  4. 1724088640
  5. 1724088640
  6. 1724088640
  7. 1724088639
  8. 1724088640
  9. 1724088640
  10. 1724088640
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,627KM
VIN 1G1PK5SC6C7372864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,627 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevy Cruz with 184,627 kms, 4 doors, white, standard transmission. Come see us for a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD for sale in Elie, MB
2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD 41,060 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe 4DR WGN FWD for sale in Elie, MB
2009 Pontiac Vibe 4DR WGN FWD 63,014 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson TUCSON AWD for sale in Elie, MB
2018 Hyundai Tucson TUCSON AWD 101,831 KM $18,895 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze