Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD, 135,000 kms, 3.5L V6, power pedals with memory, heated front seats, dual panel moonroof, seconds row console, trailer tow package and more.  Come see us for a test drive!</p>

2012 Ford Explorer

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1729026519
  2. 1729026519
  3. 1729026519
  4. 1729026519
  5. 1729026519
  6. 1729026519
  7. 1729026519
  8. 1729026519
  9. 1729026519
  10. 1729026519
  11. 1729026519
  12. 1729026519
  13. 1729026519
  14. 1729026519
  15. 1729026519
  16. 1729026519
  17. 1729026519
  18. 1729026519
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,000KM
VIN 1FMHK8F8XCGA53529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum
  • Interior Colour Pecan Perforated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD, 135,000 kms, 3.5L V6, power pedals with memory, heated front seats, dual panel moonroof, seconds row console, trailer tow package and more.  Come see us for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2018 Ford Escape S FWD for sale in Elie, MB
2018 Ford Escape S FWD 135,127 KM $13,395 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Elie, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 156,919 KM $27,795 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-450 4WD Crew Cab 176
2016 Ford F-450 4WD Crew Cab 176" WB 60" CA Lariat 470,325 KM $24,900 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Explorer