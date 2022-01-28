$9,500+ tax & licensing
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2012 Ford F-150
XLT XTR
Location
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
351,309KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8253100
- Stock #: CON342
- VIN: 1FTFX1EF9CFC84352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 351,309 KM
Vehicle Description
Safetied, 5.0L V8 engine, 351309 kms, 6 passenger gray cloth interior, fog lights, power driver's seat. power locks, power windows, power heated mirrors, AM/FM/CD radio, sirius radio, power adjustable pedals, Sync voice activated system, 136 litre fuel tank, 18" wheels. Stock# CON342. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
18" Wheels
Sirius Radio
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
