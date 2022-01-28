2012 Ford F-150

$9,500 + taxes & licensing 3 5 1 , 3 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8253100

8253100 Stock #: CON342

CON342 VIN: 1FTFX1EF9CFC84352

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 351,309 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features 18" Wheels Sirius Radio Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.