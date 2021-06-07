2013 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
204-353-2481
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
+ taxes & licensing
ONe owner! 3.5L V6 all wheel drive, power heated front seats, power moonroof, MyFord Touch, voice active navigation, dual cliamte control, power heqated mirrors, 20" wheels, remote start, power liftgate, keyless entry, push button start, rubber floor mats, back up camera, back up sensors. Stock# T5513A. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0