$36,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,500
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" LIMITED
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$36,500
+ taxes & licensing
48,369KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9754504
- Stock #: 2Y310A
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET0DFC23465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2Y310A
- Mileage 48,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice 2013 F-150 4x4 Limited with ONLY 48,285 kms! Moonroof, heated and cooled red leather seats, 5.5' box, 3.5L V6 Egine. Must see!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0