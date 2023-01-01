2013 Ford F-150

$36,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 3 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9754504

9754504 Stock #: 2Y310A

2Y310A VIN: 1FTFW1ET0DFC23465

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,369 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Bluetooth Connection

