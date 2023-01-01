Menu
2013 Ford F-150

48,369 KM

Details Description Features

$36,500

+ tax & licensing
$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" LIMITED

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" LIMITED

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

48,369KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9754504
  Stock #: 2Y310A
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET0DFC23465

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2Y310A
  Mileage 48,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice 2013 F-150 4x4 Limited with ONLY 48,285 kms! Moonroof, heated and cooled red leather seats, 5.5' box, 3.5L V6 Egine.  Must see!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
