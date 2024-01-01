Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Ford Fiesta SE, 4 door hatchback, 1.6L 4 cyl, 6 speed auto, silver, ac, cruise control, power moonroof, heated seats, keyless entry and more. Includes winter tires and rims! Come on down to test drive today! </p>

2013 Ford Fiesta

123,238 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1722030459
  2. 1722030459
  3. 1722030459
  4. 1722030459
  5. 1722030459
  6. 1722030459
  7. 1722030459
  8. 1722030459
  9. 1722030459
  10. 1722030459
  11. 1722030459
  12. 1722030459
  13. 1722030459
Contact Seller

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,238KM
VIN 3FADP4EJ4DM106384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 4Y050A
  • Mileage 123,238 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Fiesta SE, 4 door hatchback, 1.6L 4 cyl, 6 speed auto, silver, ac, cruise control, power moonroof, heated seats, keyless entry and more. Includes winter tires and rims! Come on down to test drive today! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2024 Stronghaul Utility Trailer 60
2024 Stronghaul Utility Trailer 60" x 10' Stronghaul Solid Side 0 $5,150 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE Auto for sale in Elie, MB
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE Auto 91,000 KM $16,295 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Forest River SHASTA REVERE 27BH 2015 Shasta Revere 27BH for sale in Elie, MB
2015 Forest River SHASTA REVERE 27BH 2015 Shasta Revere 27BH 0 $18,500 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fiesta