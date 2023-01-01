Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda CX-5

79,319 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Contact Seller

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

79,319KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9496975
  • Stock #: CON362B
  • VIN: JM3KE4DE9D0154887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,319 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mazda CX-5 with 2.0L engine.  Only 79,319 kms!  Come test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

2020 Ford Transit Co...
 49,475 KM
$34,495 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge 4DR T...
 96,002 KM
$28,295 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 79,042 KM
$45,000 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory