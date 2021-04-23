Menu
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

97,875 KM

$16,300

+ tax & licensing
$16,300

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

877-360-3673

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

877-360-3673

$16,300

+ taxes & licensing

97,875KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6994373
  • Stock #: 0Y422A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG3ER351285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 97,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Description for 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring Minivan
for sale in Elie, MB

 

This 2014 White Chrylser Town & Country minivan comes with amazing features! It has 2nd row bucket seats, 3rd row bench a total of 7 passenger. 2nd row has a DVD system and 3rd row also has its own DVD system. This vehicle has a viper remote start, power sliding side doors, navigation, heated front seats, power sunroof, heated steering wheel & dual climate control. Lot s of great features with & lots of room. There is a set of winter tires & rims included with the vehicle. Want to TEST DRIVE? YES! NO! MAYBE SO! We are located 20 minutes West of Winnipeg & 20 minutes East of Portage La Prairie, #1 Hwy WEST @ Jct 248, ELIE, MB. Family owned business for over 40 years. Dealer# 0521.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

