2014 Chrysler Town & Country

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
877-360-3673
This 2014 White Chrylser Town & Country minivan comes with amazing features! It has 2nd row bucket seats, 3rd row bench a total of 7 passenger. 2nd row has a DVD system and 3rd row also has its own DVD system. This vehicle has a viper remote start, power sliding side doors, navigation, heated front seats, power sunroof, heated steering wheel & dual climate control. Lot s of great features with & lots of room. There is a set of winter tires & rims included with the vehicle. Want to TEST DRIVE? YES! NO! MAYBE SO! We are located 20 minutes West of Winnipeg & 20 minutes East of Portage La Prairie, #1 Hwy WEST @ Jct 248, ELIE, MB. Family owned business for over 40 years. Dealer# 0521.
