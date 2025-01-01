Menu
<p>2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 3.6L V6, seats 7, 134,500 kms.  Give us a call to schedule a test drive!</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

134,500 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

12214389

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,500KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG6ER414945

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,500 KM

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 3.6L V6, seats 7, 134,500 kms.  Give us a call to schedule a test drive!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

