2014 Ford Edge

<p>2014 Edge SEL AWD, 3.5L V6, 142,000 kms, panoramic moon roof, voice activated navigation, rear bumper protector, rubber floor mats, engine block heater, 20 chrome clad wheels and more!  Call us to set up a test drive!</p>

Details Description Features

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Used
142,000KM
VIN 2FMDK4JC8EBB80115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Edge SEL AWD, 3.5L V6, 142,000 kms, panoramic moon roof, voice activated navigation, rear bumper protector, rubber floor mats, engine block heater, 20" chrome clad wheels and more!  Call us to set up a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

