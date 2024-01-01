Menu
<p>2014 Ford Focus SE, 4 door sedan, 2.0L I4 GDI engine, heated seats, heated power mirror, rear parking aid sensor, engine block heater, 16 alloy wheels, keyless entry pad.  Call us to schedule a test drive today! 204-353-2481</p>

2014 Ford Focus

93,817 KM

Details Description Features

4DR SDN SE

11930075

4DR SDN SE

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Logo_NoBadges

Used
93,817KM
VIN 1FADP3F26EL423538

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal/black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,817 KM

2014 Ford Focus SE, 4 door sedan, 2.0L I4 GDI engine, heated seats, heated power mirror, rear parking aid sensor, engine block heater, 16" alloy wheels, keyless entry pad.  Call us to schedule a test drive today! 204-353-2481

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

