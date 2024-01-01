Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Very nice 2014 Ford Fusion SE AWD with a 2.0L engine, only 129,000 kms, 6 speed auto transmission, heated front seats, moonroof, navigation and more!  Come see us for a test drive today!</p>

2014 Ford Fusion

129,019 KM

Details Description Features

$18,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN SE AWD

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1726078623
  2. 1726078623
  3. 1726078623
  4. 1726078623
  5. 1726078623
  6. 1726078623
  7. 1726078623
  8. 1726078623
  9. 1726078623
  10. 1726078623
  11. 1726078623
  12. 1726078623
  13. 1726078623
  14. 1726078623
  15. 1726078622
  16. 1726078623
Contact Seller

$18,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,019KM
VIN 3FA6P0T91ER325236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T5684A
  • Mileage 129,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice 2014 Ford Fusion SE AWD with a 2.0L engine, only 129,000 kms, 6 speed auto transmission, heated front seats, moonroof, navigation and more!  Come see us for a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2014 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN SE AWD for sale in Elie, MB
2014 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN SE AWD 129,019 KM $18,295 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Elie, MB
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 61,000 KM $53,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD for sale in Elie, MB
2022 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 51,525 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,295

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fusion