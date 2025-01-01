Menu
Very nice 2014 Taurus SEL AWD, 3.5L V6 engine, 173,000 kms, and safetied.  Includes power moonroof, keyless entry pad, power heated mirrors, console with armrest, sirius radio capable,sync voice activated system, keyless entry, command start, reverse camera,20 mach/low gloss ebony wheels, power pedals, engine block heater.

2014 Ford Taurus

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Taurus

SEL

12625737

2014 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,000KM
VIN 1FAHP2H88EG151306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice 2014 Taurus SEL AWD, 3.5L V6 engine, 173,000 kms, and safetied.  Includes power moonroof, keyless entry pad, power heated mirrors, console with armrest, sirius radio capable,sync voice activated system, keyless entry, command start, reverse camera,20" mach/low gloss ebony wheels, power pedals, engine block heater.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2014 Ford Taurus