2015 Cadillac SRX
AWD 4DR PREMIUM
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Used
153,000KM
VIN 3GYFNGE34FS633457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 4Y345A
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Cadillac SRX Premium! 153,000 kms! Command start Heated and cooled front seats Dual climate control Leather seats Huge Panoramic sunroof Heated steering wheel Bose audio system Power rear hatch. Trade ins welcome. Give us a call to schedule a test drive! 20-353-2481
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
