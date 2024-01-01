Menu
<p><span style=color: #0c0c11; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px; background-color: #ffffff;>2015 Cadillac SRX Premium! 153,000 kms!  Command start Heated and cooled front seats Dual climate control Leather seats Huge Panoramic sunroof Heated steering wheel Bose audio system Power rear hatch.  Trade ins welcome. Give us a call to schedule a test drive! 20-353-2481</span></p>

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Logo_NoBadges

Used
153,000KM
VIN 3GYFNGE34FS633457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 4Y345A
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Cadillac SRX Premium! 153,000 kms!  Command start Heated and cooled front seats Dual climate control Leather seats Huge Panoramic sunroof Heated steering wheel Bose audio system Power rear hatch.  Trade ins welcome. Give us a call to schedule a test drive! 20-353-2481

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

