2015 Ford Escape

201,086 KM

Details Description Features

$12,295

+ tax & licensing
$12,295

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$12,295

+ taxes & licensing

201,086KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7821435
  • Stock #: 1Y229B
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G98FUA29639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,086 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L all wheel drive, safetied, new tires all around, one owner, 5 passenger black leather interior, heated front seats,10-way  power driver's seat, back up camera, back up sensors, MyFord Touch screen, voice activated navigation, dual climate control, 18" wheels, power heated mirrors, sirius radio, AM/FM/CD. Stock# 1Y229B. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673.

Vehicle Features

201A RR 8B 999 446 18P 50C 50Q 586 64L 66A
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
MyFord Touch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
