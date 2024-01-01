Menu
<p>2015 F-550, 6.8L V10 gas, 4 X 4, Regular Cab, 247,693 kms, 13 Dump Box, 4.88 ratio limited slip axle, payload plus package upgrade, trailer brake controller, air, tilt and cruise.  Safetied and ready to go.  </p>

2015 Ford F-550

247,693 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
247,693KM
VIN 1FDUF5HY0FEC05736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour STEEL CLOTH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 247,693 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 F-550, 6.8L V10 gas, 4 X 4, Regular Cab, 247,693 kms, 13' Dump Box, 4.88 ratio limited slip axle, payload plus package upgrade, trailer brake controller, air, tilt and cruise.  Safetied and ready to go.  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

