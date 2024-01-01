$39,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-550
4WD Reg Cab 165" WB 84" CA XLT
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Used
247,693KM
VIN 1FDUF5HY0FEC05736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour STEEL CLOTH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 247,693 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 F-550, 6.8L V10 gas, 4 X 4, Regular Cab, 247,693 kms, 13' Dump Box, 4.88 ratio limited slip axle, payload plus package upgrade, trailer brake controller, air, tilt and cruise. Safetied and ready to go.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Wilf's Elie Ford
