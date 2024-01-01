$18,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Forest River SHASTA REVERE 27BH
2015 Shasta Revere 27BH
2015 Forest River SHASTA REVERE 27BH
2015 Shasta Revere 27BH
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 5ZT2SHSB8FE005246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White/Brown
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Stock # CON403
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
NO GST
2015 Forest River Shasta Revere 27BH
31' 9" total length, sleeps 8, bunks in the back, outdoor kitchen, power awning
Packages
9204 lbs
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2015 Forest River SHASTA REVERE 27BH