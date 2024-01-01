Menu
NO GST
2015 Forest River Shasta Revere 27BH
31 9 total length, sleeps 8, bunks in the back, outdoor kitchen, power awning

$18,500

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

VIN 5ZT2SHSB8FE005246

  Exterior Colour White/Brown
  Body Style Travel Trailer
  Stock # CON403
  Mileage 0

NO GST
2015 Forest River Shasta Revere 27BH
31' 9" total length, sleeps 8, bunks in the back, outdoor kitchen, power awning

9204 lbs

