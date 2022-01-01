Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

150,370 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,370KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8122990
  Stock #: 1Y399A
  VIN: 1C4PJMDS6FW650780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1Y399A
  • Mileage 150,370 KM

Vehicle Description

3.2L V6 4x4, 5 passenger tan leather interior, remote start, touch screen, power sunroof, power liftgate, power driver's seat, heated front seats, cooled front seats, navigation, bluetooth, dual cliamte control, fog lights, driver's memory setting, back up sensors, back up camera, heated steering wheel, collision warning system, lane keeping system, adaptive cruise control, auto high beams. Stock# 1Y399A. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
BACK UP SENSORS
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Touch Screen
3.2L V6
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
Driver's Memory Setting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

