2015 Toyota RAV4

224,828 KM

$13,795

+ tax & licensing
$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

224,828KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7678345
  Stock #: CON327
  VIN: 2T3BFREV9FW317084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,828 KM

Vehicle Description

Safetied, includes winter tires, all wheel drive, 5 passenger black cloth interior, remote start, bluetooth, back up camera, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control. Stock# CON327. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

