$28,295+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,295
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2016 Ford Edge
2016 Ford Edge
4DR TITANIUM AWD
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$28,295
+ taxes & licensing
96,002KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9214927
- Stock #: 2Y276
- VIN: 2FMPK4K85GBB19900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Fire
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,002 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Edge Titanium AWD, 3.5L V6, trailer tow package. 96,000 kms.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0