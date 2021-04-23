Menu
2016 Ford F-150

167,207 KM

$37,995

$37,995

Wilf's Elie Ford

877-360-3673

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

877-360-3673

$37,995

167,207KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6994382
  Stock #: 9X391A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EF7GFA79679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Description for 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat Pickup
for sale in Elie, MB

 

New tires! This 2016 Black Ford F150 Lariat SuperCrew is ready to go. It has beautiful black leather interior with power heated cooled bucket seats. This truck also comes with voice active navigaiton, remote start, tonneau cover, power moonroof. For more information call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Stock# 9X391A. We are located 20 minutes West of Winnipeg & 20 minutes East of Portage La Prairie, #1 Hwy WEST @ Jct 248, ELIE, MB. Family owned business for over 40 years. Dealer# 0521.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

