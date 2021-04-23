+ taxes & licensing
877-360-3673
New tires! This 2016 Black Ford F150 Lariat SuperCrew is ready to go. It has beautiful black leather interior with power heated cooled bucket seats. This truck also comes with voice active navigaiton, remote start, tonneau cover, power moonroof. For more information call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Stock# 9X391A. We are located 20 minutes West of Winnipeg & 20 minutes East of Portage La Prairie, #1 Hwy WEST @ Jct 248, ELIE, MB. Family owned business for over 40 years. Dealer# 0521.
