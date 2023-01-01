$31,000+ tax & licensing
$31,000
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2016 Ford Transit
XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors
Location
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
49,429KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9618172
- Stock #: 2Y039B
- VIN: NM0LS7F72G1240785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 49,429 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice 2016 Transit Connect XLT. ONLY 49,500 kms!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
