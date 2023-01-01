Menu
2016 Ford Transit

49,429 KM

Details Description Features

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors

2016 Ford Transit

XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1676405257
  2. 1676405274
  3. 1676405287
  4. 1676405305
  5. 1676405323
  6. 1676405342
  7. 1676405361
  8. 1676405376
  9. 1676405388
  10. 1676405400
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

49,429KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9618172
  • Stock #: 2Y039B
  • VIN: NM0LS7F72G1240785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 2Y039B
  • Mileage 49,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice 2016 Transit Connect XLT. ONLY 49,500 kms!  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

