Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

142,005 KM

Details Description Features

$27,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,295

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Crew Cab

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Contact Seller

$27,295

+ taxes & licensing

142,005KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7384814
  • Stock #: T5524
  • VIN: 3GCUKNEC0HG514832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 142,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, 142005 kms, 6 passenger light gray cloth interior, remote start, bluetooth, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning, On Star, 4x4 shifter on floor, trailer brake controller, back up camera. Stock# T5524. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Trailer brake controller
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
remote start
AM/FM Radio
On Star
Bluetooth
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
BACK UP CAMERA
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

2010 Ford Transit Co...
 86,000 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2008 H&H Trailers Du...
 0 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Terrain SLE-2
 193,165 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory