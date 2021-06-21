2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
Clean Carfax, 142005 kms, 6 passenger light gray cloth interior, remote start, bluetooth, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning, On Star, 4x4 shifter on floor, trailer brake controller, back up camera. Stock# T5524. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.
