2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$27,295 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 0 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7384814

7384814 Stock #: T5524

T5524 VIN: 3GCUKNEC0HG514832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 142,005 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Trailer brake controller Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control remote start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio On Star Bluetooth Seating Folding Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.