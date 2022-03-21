Menu
2017 Ford Escape

129,286 KM

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

129,286KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8868275
  Stock #: 0Y272A
  VIN: 1FMCU9J98HUD69806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone Leather Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,286 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Escape Titanium, 129,286 kms, very good condition, heated wiper park, power heated mirrors, BLIS with cross traffic, heated front seats, SIRIUS capable, Sony audio system, intelligent access, remote start, sync 3, trailer tow package, voice activated navigation.  Come on down for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

