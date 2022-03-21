$22,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD
129,286KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8868275
- Stock #: 0Y272A
- VIN: 1FMCU9J98HUD69806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum
- Interior Colour Medium Light Stone Leather Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,286 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Escape Titanium, 129,286 kms, very good condition, heated wiper park, power heated mirrors, BLIS with cross traffic, heated front seats, SIRIUS capable, Sony audio system, intelligent access, remote start, sync 3, trailer tow package, voice activated navigation. Come on down for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
