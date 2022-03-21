Menu
2017 Ford F-150

234,426 KM

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT

2017 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

234,426KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8669519
  Stock #: T5568
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF7HFA15664

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 234,426 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 F-150 XLT with 234,426 kms, 6.5' box, white, 5L V8, rear window defrost, remote keyless entry, rear view camera, all weather floor mats, trailer tow package, sync connect, trailgate step, brake controller, chrome step bars, wheel well liner, includes a lo pro roll up tonneau cover, and 18" chrone-like PVD wheels.  Give us a call to set up a test drive! 204-353-3481  Financing Available.

Don't forget to check out the window sticker! Click on the blue bar right side of the picture.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

