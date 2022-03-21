$24,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 234,426 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 F-150 XLT with 234,426 kms, 6.5' box, white, 5L V8, rear window defrost, remote keyless entry, rear view camera, all weather floor mats, trailer tow package, sync connect, trailgate step, brake controller, chrome step bars, wheel well liner, includes a lo pro roll up tonneau cover, and 18" chrone-like PVD wheels. Give us a call to set up a test drive! 204-353-3481 Financing Available.
Don’t forget to check out the window sticker! Click on the blue bar right side of the picture.
